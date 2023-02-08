BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent forced to cut interview short following technical issues Watch the moment in the video below

BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent was forced to cut a segment short on Wednesday morning following technical issues.

BBC Middle East correspondent Tom Bateman was reporting on the earthquake in Turkey live from the city of Adana when his microphone sound was disrupted. Watch the moment Sally had to take Tom off-air below:

WATCH: Sally Nugent forced to pull interview off-air

After explaining why the show didn't cut away from Tom sooner, Sally went on to say: "So forgive us for the sound problems but obviously huge technical difficulties out in Turkey at the moment."

More than 8,700 people are known to have been killed after two huge earthquakes occurred in southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday.

Like BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain also covered the tragic natural disaster across their programme on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Susanna Reid and her co-host Ben Shephard being joined by political pundits Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce to talk about the devastating incident.

Tome Bateman was reporting live from Turkey

In one moment during Tuesday's show, Susanna made an emotional plea - which you can watch here.

Kevin went on to say: "The rescuers, parents, neighbours – they will be hearing the screams and cries of people trapped under and that's just unimaginable horror and they're having to remove a lot of debris by hand.

A visibly moved Susanna added: "Oh my goodness. Desperate, desperate scenes.

Sally was forced to cut an interview on Wednesday morning

"The things that people must be having to deal with out there. You can only imagine and good luck to everyone. We send our hopes are with them."

This isn't the first time that BBC presenters have had to end interviews due to sound issues. In July last year, Nina Warhurst and Jon Kay were forced to cut two segments in the same show due to technical difficulties.

