All there is to know about Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent's husband and children The BBC broadcaster is a regular host on the show

Sally Nugent is a familiar face on television screens up and down the country thanks to her role on BBC Breakfast. The broadcaster first joined the news programme in 2021 alongside Dan Walker following Louise Minchin's exit. After Dan departed for Channel 5 News, Sally has become a regular host on the red sofa alongside other Breakfast broadcasters Charlie Stayt, Jon Kay and Naga Munchetty.

Despite no longer working with Dan, it's clear the TV presenter stars have stayed close friends, and the BBC journalist recently shared her well wishes to her former co-host following his terrifying bike accident recently, as seen in the video below.

WATCH: Sally Nugent sends well wishes to former co-host Dan Walker after accident

Loading the player...

Before joining Breakfast, Sally was no stranger to presenting and previously worked as a sports journalist. Impressive career aside, how much do you know about her personal life? Find out more about Sally Nugent's partner and family below…

Who is Sally Nugent's husband?

Sally Nugent prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight, so not a huge amount is known about her partner. However, it is known that the broadcaster is married.

The star does occasionally share snippets of her home life on social media, but she generally keeps her family away from the photos. However, back in December, Sally did share an adorable video of their family pooch walking out of the front door into the snow. Cute!

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent forced to cut interview short following 'huge' issue

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent's luxe home with never-pictured husband and teenage son

Sally Nugent presenting alongside Jon Kay on Breakfast

Does Sally Nugent have children?

On Sally's BBC Breakfast profile page, it confirms: "Sally is married with one child – a football and rugby mad boy."

The age and name of Sally's child is not known, but the TV presenter did previously tell S Magazine a rare, sweet story about their family: "When I had our son my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jewellers in Richmond, London."

Sally Nugent prefers to keep her personal life away from the spotlight

Sally has been a journalist for over 25 years and when she landed the role on Breakfast, she opened up about her excitement: "I couldn't quite believe it. I'm just delighted to be here."

She added: "It's a real honour and all the women who've sat here before me have been brilliant. But I have to say, thank you to that brilliant team the other side of the wall there, who are really quite good and have helped me get here."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.