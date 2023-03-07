Sally Nugent absent from BBC Breakfast in latest presenter shake-up The presenter's absence comes amid changes to the channel

Sally Nugent was missing from her usual spot on the BBC Breakfast sofa on Tuesday morning in the latest presenter shake-up.

The journalist, who usually hosts the programme from Monday to Wednesday each week alongside co-star Jon Kay, was replaced by relief presenter Tina Daheley.

Viewers may recognise Tina from her presenting gigs on various BBC shows, including Crimewatch and BBC News.

Sally, 51, who is yet to address her absence from the show, first joined the programme in 2021 alongside Dan Walker before his exit in May last year. Watch his emotional goodbye to Breakfast in the video below.

The mum-of-one's absence comes just two months after it was reported that as many as 14 presenters could be cut from the schedule as a result of BBC News and BBC World News merging into one channel, and that just five hosts will cover domestic and world news.

Then in February, the BBC announced a new line-up of chief presenters who will front the programme, including Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Yalda Hakim, Lucy Hockings and Maryam Moshiri.

Tina Daheley stepped in for Sally on Tuesday morning

Regular presenters, such as Ben Brown and Martine Croxall, were not included in the new line-up.

Sally isn't the only Breakfast star to be missing from the show in recent weeks, as Naga Munchetty has also been absent.

The 48-year-old – who is married to TV director James Haggar – normally fronts the programme from Thursday to Saturdays alongside co-host Charlie Stayt but has been nowhere to be seen for the past two weeks.

Sally and Jon usually host the show from Monday to Wednesday each week

Listeners who tune into her Radio 5 Live show each week may have also noticed her absence from the airwaves over the past couple of weeks.

While she has now returned to host her two-hour slot on the station, which runs from 11 am on Mondays to Wednesdays, Naga was temporarily replaced by Adrian Chiles, who normally features on the show each week on Thursday and Friday.

