Sally Nugent celebrates major news amid BBC Breakfast absence The presenter was missing from the show on Tuesday and Wednesday

Congratulations are in order for Sally Nugent and the BBC Breakfast team who received a Sports Journalists' Association award for Best Documentary on Tuesday night.

Taking to Instagram, the journalist revealed that the show, along with former rugby player Rob Burrow, had won the award for their documentary, Rob Burrow: Living with MND, which gives an intimate look at how the condition has impacted Rob and his family.

Sharing a snap showing Sally holding the trophy alongside her Breakfast co-workers, she wrote in the caption: "Thank you @sjainsta for this. @rob7lindsey and the brilliant @bbcbreakfast team have won Best Documentary for Rob Burrow: Living with MND. It really is a love story."

Sally and the BBC Breakfast team won an SJA award on Tuesday

The mum-of-one was inundated with congratulations from her followers, with one person writing: "Well done Sally and team. Thank Rob for us," while another added: "Bravo Sally, a wonderful piece of work and so beautifully inspirational."

A third person commented: "Well deserved - thanks for enriching our mornings."

Earlier on Tuesday, Sally and the BBC Breakfast team marked another achievement as they joined Rob on his visit to Downing Street to receive the Point of Light award from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Sally was missing from BBC Breakfast on Tuesday and Wednesday

Sharing a selfie of the team standing beside the sportsman outside Number 10, Sally wrote in the caption: "A proud moment for us all as Rob Burrow receives a Point of Light award from the Prime Minister last night. A couple of hours later he won best documentary at the @sjainsta awards. What a night. He deserves every award going."

The good news comes amid Sally's absence from BBC Breakfast. The 51-year-old was missing from her usual spot on the red sofa on Tuesday and Wednesday, with relief host Tina Daheley and business presenter Nina Warhurst standing in for the star alongside regular weekday presenter Jon Kay.

Sally first joined the programme in 2021 alongside Dan Walker before his departure in May last year. Watch his emotional goodbye to Breakfast in the video below.

