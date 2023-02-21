BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent shares emotional message to Dan Walker as she gives update after 'scary' bike accident The 5 News host was hit by a car on Monday

BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent shared an emotional message to her former co-host Dan Walker following a bike accident on Monday morning, which left him with a bloodied and bruised face.

The 5 News presenter was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car whilst out riding his bike.

During Tuesday's programme, Sally and her co-host Jon Kay sent their well wishes to the 45-year-old as they gave an update on his condition. See what Sally said in the video below.

Wearing a concerned expression on her face, Sally said that Dan was "at home resting" following the "really scary" accident.

Dan opened up about the incident on his Instagram page on Monday, sharing a series of pictures showing his bruised face whilst being looked after by NHS staff in an ambulance.

He wrote in the caption: "Bit of an accident this morning.

"Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken."

Dan Walker was hit by a car whilst on his bike on Monday

Thanking the workers who came to his rescue, Dan added: "Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my smiling [laughing face emoji]. Thankful for our NHS [heart emoji]."

In a later post, he revealed that he had arrived home following his hospital visit, and while he was "battered and bruised,' he was thankful that no bones were broken.

"Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the tarmac with paramedics and police around me," he said, before showing his gratitude for the NHS staff, as well as fans for their kind messages.

Sally and Jon sent their well wishes to Dan

The dad-of-three - who is married to wife Sarah - is currently the host of 5 News - a role he has had since June following his exit from BBC Breakfast in May 2022.

