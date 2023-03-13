Endeavour viewers in tears over heartbreaking final episode

Endeavour fans were left in tears on Sunday night following the heartbreaking final episode of the much-loved ITV detective drama.

The last instalment of series nine saw Morse and Thursday's last case together as they investigated a series of untimely deaths announced in the Oxford Mail. (Minor spoilers ahead!)

WATCH: Morse and Joan share passionate kiss in Endeavour series finale

While viewers praised the entire episode, which revisited a major past case, it was one heart-wrenching moment at Joan Thursday and Jim Strange's wedding that had viewers reaching for the tissues.

A dream sequence saw Morse finally admit his feelings for Joan, prompting Thursday's daughter to passionately kiss the detective. However, in reality Endeavour gives Joan a hug before she sets off on her honeymoon with Strange - the pair just weren't meant to be.

Taking to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking moment, one person wrote: "Was so sad about Morse ending. Took me a while to convince myself it was worth watching Endeavour and yet here I am crying snotty tears at that ending. Dream sequence with Joan! OMG!" while another added: "#Endeavour Fantastic ending to a brilliant series. My heart broke when Morse & Joan was just a dream. Brilliant that the series ended in a relatively happy way."

Morse admitted his feelings for Joan in a dream sequence

A third person commented: "Thank you #Endeavour for allowing me to live in my Joan and morse dream for a sweet moment. I bawled like a baby at Morse's love confession… It was everything it should've been. Bittersweet farewell to Morse."

Fans were blown away by the final episode, with many praising the "perfect" ending which paid tribute to the original series.

In the show's final moments, fans watched as Endeavour left Blenheim Palace in his black Jaguar, driving past John Thaw's iconic red Jaguar. After seeing the detective's eyes looking in the rear-viewer mirror, we're briefly given a glimpse of the older Morse as original actor John Thaw's eyes are seen in his mirror.

Viewers praise the finale episode

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "That's how you do a finale. Absolutely beautifully written and acted. Thank you to everyone involved," while another added: "Just finished the last episode! What a brilliant finale and I loved the ending! A perfect nod and seamless continuation to the original series!"

