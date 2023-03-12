See the stunning filming locations used for ITV's Endeavour Shaun Evans and Roger Allam lead the cast

Endeavour will air its final ever episode on Sunday and fans are feeling emotional about the show coming to an end. Although series nine was always due to be the final chapter in the prequel's story according to the show's creators and cast, it still marks a sad end for its loyal viewers.

And the new episodes have not been short on emotion, too. Check out the video below to see a heartbreaking scene between Endeavour and DCI Fred Thursday from episode one of series nine…

WATCH: Endeavour and Fred Thursday share heartbreaking moment

But even though the show won't be coming back, fans can relive the magic should they wish to pay a visit to Oxford! The city centre puts on walking tours of the town to see the stunning locations where the ITV drama is filmed.

Find out more about where the show is filmed and how you can visit below…

Where is Endeavour filmed?

Endeavour is filmed on location in Oxford. Fans of the show will know that the original series, Inspector Morse, as well as the other Morse spin-off, Lewis, is filmed all around the city centre and in a number of iconic landmarks.

The cast and crew have been pictured filming scenes from the show in various locations including Radcliffe Square, the Kings Centre and Oxford Bodleian Library.

Given Oxford is home to the oldest and one of the most prestigious academic buildings in the world, it’s only fitting that scenes are filmed on the University of Oxford's campus.

Many notable areas on the campus have been shown on screen including Christ Church College, Magdalen College and St. Edmund's Hall

How can I visit the set of Endeavour?

The entire Morse franchise has such a huge following and fans from all over the world visit Oxford's iconic city and take part in the Morse walking tour. Fans can book tickets to the event on Get Your Guide and be taken around some of the stunning areas where Shaun Evans and co. have been spotted shooting scenes.

The website reads: "Enter the fictional world of the author Colin Dexter and his famous detectives as you visit sites where scenes were filmed in the old city center. Start at the stone monument of the Martyrs' Memorial outside Balliol College, and continue to venues such as the luxury Randolph Hotel and the traditional White Horse pub.

"Venture down Broad Street, learn about the streets and other places familiar to fans of Morse, and get behind-the-scenes information about how the characters were developed."

