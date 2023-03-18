Michael Strahan celebrates Good Morning America family member as they make move away from show The GMA star penned a sweet message to his co-star Dr Whitney Bowe

Michael Strahan has nothing but love for his Good Morning America family! Taking to Instagram on Friday, the TV anchor penned a heartwarming message to his co-star Dr Whitney Bowe as she embarked on an exciting new venture away from the show. Posing alongside Whitney as he attended her latest skincare launch, Michael shared a photo from the glamorous event.

Alongside the sweet snap, he wrote: "Congrats to my friend and fellow GMA family @drwhitneybowe on her new launch!! Just two people helping others with their skincare routine! @drwhitneybowebeauty @michaelstrahanbrand."

As well as hosting Good Morning America, like Whitney, Michael is also the founder of his own skincare brand. Back in September 2022, the journalist and former football star opened up about his decision to launch a range of skincare products for men.

Michael celebrated his GMA co-star Dr Whitney Bowe following her skincare launch

In an interview with People, he said: "The women in my life take care of their skin and have always said, 'you should do this and you should do that.' But when searching products, I found that there was a missing link in that market."

Michael also gave fans a glimpse into his approach to skincare, explaining: "I take what I'm putting onto my skin very seriously. It's kind of like in sports ­— I didn't do or take anything to aid my performance or recovery because I want to live a long life without doing something that's going to catch up to me later. So that's what our products are about — making your skin healthy first and foremost, and giving you a great quality second to that."

The TV anchor has always been extremely supportive of his GMA family

Both on and off camera, Michael has always been extremely supportive of his Good Morning America co-stars, and in February, the 51-year-old wrote a heartfelt tribute to Robin Roberts as she reached a poignant milestone.

It read: "Robin, we love you, and it was such an honor to stand by your side to celebrate a milestone of perseverance, courage, and to raise awareness to save lives. Today we celebrated @robinrobertsgma ten years back from her bone marrow transplant with a huge event saving lives on @goodmorningamerica with @bethematch."

