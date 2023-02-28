Michael Strahan leaves GMA viewers stunned with assignment away from NY studios The Good Morning America host has had many exciting ventures since joining the show in 2016

Michael Strahan was a long way from the safety of the GMA studios when he shared an update with viewers from a very different location.

The star left fans amazed when he reported from somewhere spectacular and you can see where he was in the video below.

Michael shared snippets himself on social media and appeared on Good Morning America's Instagram feed in his new surroundings as fans rushed to comment. "Wow, absolutely amazing," wrote one, while another added: "Amazing."

There were shocked face emojis and a number of them urged Michael to be safe.

His trip away from GMA comes after an eye-opening moment last week, when the anchor was called "difficult" live on-air by stage manager, Eddie.

The incident occurred when Michael was attempting to make Ant-Man actor, Corey Stroll's childhood dreams of being a stage manager come true.

Michael stepped away from the GMA studios and his co-hosts in New York

After calling over Eddie to show Corey how to "wrap" Michael up on his segment, Eddie explained: "Normally I would just...wave bye-bye, but Michael doesn't always pay attention so you could just do a wrap sign."

The former NFL player looked visibly shocked by Eddie's revelation and replied: "Did you say I don't pay attention," to which Eddie responded: "You are one of the more difficult [anchors]."

Michael's co-host Robin Roberts was so proud of Michael's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While the remark was certainly surprising, Michael eventually appeared to take it in jest as when Corey tried to ease the tension by signaling 'cut' with his hand, Michael joked: "I'm not paying attention."

Michael is an adored member of the GMA team and recently received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star marks the first to be dedicated to the Sports Entertainment category and some of his co-hosts and his family were there to support him as they proudly looked on.

