Michael Strahan's presence has been missed in the Good Morning America studios in NYC, but it won't be for long!

The star has been reporting from Easter Island in recent days and while his adventure looks epic - as proven in the video below - his co-stars are likely willing him to return.

In Michael's absence, Rebecca Jarvis, has stepped in and taken on the hosting gig as the show is fortunate to have plenty of amazing anchors to replace the main stars when they're absent.

She looked right at home hosting alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

who all enjoyed speaking to Michael as he called in from his location.

The former NFL athlete is exploring how climate change is affecting the volcanic island's famous moai stone statues. He's also looking into how plastic garbage is traveling through the ocean and inundating the island.

While the special is covering some very important issues, Michael is also taking the opportunity to explore his beautiful surroundings.

Michael shared a selection of photos from his time away

He's posted numerous photos on Instagram, leaving his co-stars and social media followers in awe.

Also absent from the show was Ginger Zee, who is in Los Angeles reporting on the storms and interviewing Robert Downey Jr.

She was replaced by Sam Champion who took on the weather with his usual gusto.

Michael is no stranger to exciting ventures and in 2021, he took a break from hosting GMA to travel to space - although the show was sure to air the long-awaited trip.

Michael was absent from his seat alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanoupolos

The star went on an adventure of a lifetime for Blue Origin and skyrocketed to the edge of space with Jeff Bezos' spaceflight company.

On board were a mixture of celebrity guests and paying space enthusiasts and viewers at home and at the launch excitedly watched on.

Ginger was also absent from the show and Sam Champion replaced her

The flight was suborbital meaning it would not make it to orbit. But it would go more than 62 miles above earth. After landing back down to earth safely, Michael could be heard saying: "That was beyond. I want to go back."

Michael took treasured possessions with him on the trip, previously revealing that he would take his retired Giants jersey, a Hall of Fame ring, a Super Bowl ring, and "special watches", as well as "the most special thing to me", the shell casings that were fired from the gun at his father's military funeral.

