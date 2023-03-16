Meet GMA's new anchor from competing network as Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' roles remain empty Somara Theodore joined GMA's weather team at the beginning of March

After several tumultuous months of both frequent absences and departed hosts – following the departure of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes as a result of their affair scandal – Good Morning America is expanding their family.

Broadcast over the last two weeks has seen the addition of Somara Theodore, who none other than Ginger Zee – she has led ABC News' weather team for several years as chief meteorologist – has taken under her wing.

Somara is just finding her footing in her new job, having made her debut just shy of two weeks ago, though she's no stranger to being front and center on television.

In fact, the meteorologist has worked with some familiar faces within the world of cable news, as prior to her new GMA role, she worked for none other than NBC!

She recently left the network's Washington D.C. station WRC-TV, though she also made frequent appearances on NBC's Weekend Today.

The new GMA anchor has even won awards for her work in weather reporting. While she was the morning meteorologist at WEWS-TV in Cleveland, she was awarded an Emmy for her morning weather cast of a deadly plane crash in Akron, Ohio.

Somara might be a familiar face for viewers of NBC's programming

Somara will now be New York-based, and her new team is very excited to have her. Upon the announcement of her new role, Ginger shared photos with her new team member, and wrote on Instagram: "Can't tell you how elated I am to introduce you to the newest member of our ABC weather team."

She quite fittingly added: "I'm forecasting sunshine, rainbows and all the blizzards & hurricanes in between."

Ginger welcomed her new team member with open arms

ABC News president Kim Godwin – whose statements have been a frequent occurrence amid GMA's latest turmoil – had a pleasant statement to release for once, as she announced Somara's new position.

She said: "With Somara among our ranks, I look forward to the unparalleled, continuing coverage of weather systems and climate change, expanding on our team's on-the-ground reporting over the years from coast to coast within the U.S. and across the world from Mexico City to Canada, Antarctica to Africa, New Zealand to Australia and beyond."

