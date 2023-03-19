Exclusive: Bobby discovers a shocking truth about Wendell in 9-1-1 season 6 clip

9-1-1 season six continues on Monday March 20 after two incredible — and thought-provoking — episodes. Episode 12 will see Buck (Oliver Stark) realize there may be longer lasting effects from the lightning strike that led to him being placed in a coma, while Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) remains determined to prove that his friend - and AA sponsor - Wendell was murdered and did not die by suicide.

HELLO! has an exclusive clip from this week's episode that sees Bobby turn to a surprising face for help - and she has more secrets than first expected...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bobby discovers a shocking truth about Wendell om 9-1-1

New pictures released by Fox also seem to hint that Buck, now at home and resting, will receive a visit from his colleague Hen Wilson; last we saw him, his parents were insisting on buying him a new couch and it was clear he should prepare for his family and team to be keeping a close eye on him, despite his protestations.

Will this come to a head in episode 12? And will he turn to Hen, or perhaps friends and colleagues Howard 'Chim' Han, or Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman)?

Speaking of Eddie, we saw the single father's stoic facade crack last episode when his son visited Buck in the hospital.

"Eddie is certainly somebody that is dealing with a lot on the inside and so it is just nice to see that outward expression," Oliver previously told HELLO!, which leads us to wonder if we may see more of that outward expression from Eddie in future episodes.

MORE: Rob Lowe's unbelievable tribute to his son has fans all saying the same thing

Hen will visit Buck at his apartment - but will she be welcomed?

The promo for the episode had previously hinted the focus will be on Bobby, and his quest for justice for Wendell. Tamara, a young woman whom Bobby's stepdaughter May met while undercover at the rehab facility, is seen in the promo with Bobby, warning him away from digging too deep: "Let this go or you'll end up like Wendell."

But Tamara also appeared to be someone who knew that something bad was happening, suggesting she may be Bobby's way into the center to get to the bottom of the deaths.

9-1-1 airs on Mondays on Fox at 8/7c

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox