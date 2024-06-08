911: Lone Star's Rafael Silva and Natasha Karam break silence amid show's uncertain future

9-1-1: Lone Star season five will look very different, as Sierra McClain will not return as Grace Ryder. HELLO! can confirm that Sierra, a fan favorite who has been on the show since season one, has been written out of the fifth season; it is unclear how the writers have chosen to explain her absence but she will not appear in any episodes.

Jim Parrack, who plays Judd Ryder, Grace's husband, will appear in season five.

© FOX Jim Parrack and Sierra McClain as Jim and Grace Ryder

The upcoming fifth season may also be its final one, as HELLO! understands that the cast members have yet to renew contracts and the studio failed to offer negotiations after the end of the 2023 SAG strikes.

Both Rafael Silva and Natacha Karam have since shared reports of the show's cancellation on social media, confirming the reports; "Wherever the ship sails, grateful for the family I've created in this show," said Rafael, who plays Carlos Reyes.

Rafael Silva and Natacha Karam star as Carlos Reyes and Marjan Marwani in 9-1-1: Lone Star

Robyn Lively, who has a recurring role as Marlene Harrism the mother of Judd’s (Jim Parrack) son, also seemingly confirmed the rumors in a now-deleted tweet which read: "So excited to be a part of @911lonestar’s final season!! What a ride it’s been!"

However, there is hope among the cast, with one insider pointing out the return of SWAT to CBS, with the network announcing an eighth season weeks after it was cancelled.

9-1-1: Lone Star will also, for the first time, be a fall show, with season five premiering in September 2024 and there is hope that with Monday Night Football encouraging viewers to tune in t their TVs, many will find the show.

© FOX 9-1-1: Lone Star debuted in 2020

The Fox drama is produced by 20th Television, and in 2022 the cast discussed salary raises as per standard contract renegotiations, however the studio declined to discuss until the end of season four, which aired in May 2023.

The studio again refused to renegotiate at the end of season four and again following WGA and SAG strikes, and instead offered the actors "extra compensation".

© FOX Carlos and TK wed at the end of season four

Lone Star season four ended with Carlos and fiance TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) getting married in front of the 126, after the tragic passing of Carlos' father Gabriel who was shot in cold blood.

Carlos later discovered his father had a secret double life investigating corruption in the Texas Rangers, which reignited Carlos' quest to bring his father's killer to justice.

© Getty Carlos (right) discovered his father's secret double life

Elsewhere, Judd decided to retire as captain of the 126 to become his son Waytt's full-time caretaker after he became paralyzed following a bike accident.

Lone Star is the 2020 spin-off of 9-1-1, which is now on ABC. It follows Rob Lowe's firefighter Owen Strand, a member of the FDNY on September 11 2001 still haunted by the tragedy he witnessed, who decides to take his son, also a firefighter, to Austin, Texas to build up a fire station devastated by the loss of its members after an explosion.