Buzz, buzz, 9-1-1 is back – and it looks like the 118 are about to get stung with their toughest incident yet as wasps swarm the city of Los Angeles.

A short teaser for 9-1-1 season eight revealed the series will return to ABC on September 26. 2024, with the premiere date appearing on a black background alongside the logo, before a number of wasps appear on screen. Watch teaser here:

9-1-1 season eight teaser drops major hint about premiere emergency

Season eight will see Angela Bassett and Peter Krause return as Sergeant Athena Grant and Captain Bobby Nash, although fans will recall that at the end of season seven Captain Vincent Gerard (Brian Thompson) – the 118's former racist and sexist Captain – revealed he had been hired to replace Bobby who had actually quit the LAFD weeks prior.

Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ryan Guzman are all also expected to return, with production expected to kick off this month for the late September premiere.

© ABC The cast of 9-1-1

9-1-1 season eight will air at 8.pm on Thursday September 26, 2024.

Following the season premiere will be the brand new series Doctor Odyssey, starring Joshua Jackson, a cruise ship procedural from 9-1-1 executive producer Ryan Murphy. Dawson's Creek star Joshua stars as Max, the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship “where the staff works hard and plays harder". '

© ABC Doctor Odyssey will air in September 2024

"It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore," ABC's press release read.

"The word that [Ryan] first used with me is ‘sparkle,’ that everything should have a sparkle in your eye,” Joshua told TV Line earlier in June, before production had begun.

"The scripts are written with a lot of joy, and they’re very funny and they move very fast, and it’s our job as the cast to remember that this is supposed to be an entertaining and enjoyable ride every week."

Doctor Odyssey will air at 9/8c on Thursday September 26, 2024, and Grey's Anatomy season 21 will then air at 10/9c with Ellen Pompeo expected to return for seven out of 18 episodes as Dr Addison Grey.

© Bob D'Amico Greys Anatomy season 21 will air in September

TV Line reports it could become 14 episodes, depending on the writers room. In season 19 Ellen stepped back as the show's main character, moving her family to Boston. However, Dr Grey still narrated the series, and she appeared in five of season 20's 10 episodes.