Shaun Evans is perhaps best-known and loved for his role as iconic television detective Endeavour Morse which recently aired its final series – but the actor has been in plenty of other brilliant TV dramas and films that fans may have forgotten about.

In 2009, the star appeared in a supporting role alongside Hollywood A-Listers Tom Hardy and Brian Cox in the mini-series adaption of Martina Cole's crime novel, The Take.

The four-part drama, which aired on Sky1 at the time, saw Tom lead the cast as Freddie Jackson, while Shaun played his younger cousin, Jimmy. Check out the video below to see Shaun in action alongside Tom and Brian.

For those unfamiliar with the story, it follows London criminal Freddie who, after being released from prison after serving four years, heads back onto the streets to continue growing his underground empire.

But he comes to discover that Jimmy has been making a name for himself off his elder cousin's name. The pair initially join forces but money, murder and tension soon come between them.

After appearing in The Take, Shaun would go on to land the titular role in ITV's Endeavour. The series, which also starred Roger Allam as Morse's superior Fred Thursday, began airing in 2012 and ran for nine series with the final airing in March 2023.

Although fans were devastated that the crime series came to a conclusion, it wasn't a shock. In 2022, it was confirmed by executive producer Damian Timmer that Endeavour's ninth series would be the last.

Show bosses explained in a statement at the time: "Russell [Lewis] always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We'd like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and to the show's fans both in the UK and abroad."

