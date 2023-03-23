Why Endeavour star Shaun Evans keeps out of the spotlight The final episode of the ITV drama aired recently

Endeavour fans recently bid farewell to Shaun Evans' detective Morse in the final episode of the beloved drama series.

The star has become a well-known face up and down the country thanks to his role on the ITV show. But when he's not on the screen, he does his best to stay out of the limelight.

In a previous interview, Shaun admitted that he likes to "carry on with my life" when he gets home from work.

Speaking about the effect Endeavour has had on his private life, he told Ox in a Box: "[Endeavour has] little impact on my life which I like because I'm not a person who has a public persona, or a profile on social media. I just like to do my job and then go home and carry on with my life."

Given Shaun doesn't have a social media presence, not much is known about his life away from the cameras.

Shaun Evans stars opposite Roger Allam in Endeavour

However, it is known that the 43-year-old hails from Liverpool and was born into an Irish family, where his father worked as a taxi driver and his mother was a hospital worker. He also has a brother, who is 11 months his senior.

Shaun moved to London at the age of 18 to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. From there, he landed a role on the Channel 4 drama, Teachers, before going on to appear in shows such as Ashes to Ashes, Silk, and The Scandalous Lady W.

While we know everything about Shaun's acting career, the ITV star likes to keep his romantic life out of the limelight.

Although his current relationship status is unknown, Shaun was previously linked to Irish singer Andrea Corr, who is best known for singing lead vocals in the pop rock band The Corrs.

Shaun dated Andrea Corr for four years

The pair met on the set of the romance film The Boys from County Clare in 2003 and were in a relationship for four years. Watch the former couple star opposite each other in a clip from the film below…

In an interview with the Irish Independent in 2007, Andrea spoke about the split. "I don't look back and think, 'Oh God, I wasted four years.' I do have faith," she said. "I would not step into marriage lightly. I am not married by my own choice, not because no one wanted to marry me."

