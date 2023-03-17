5 shows and films to watch if you love Endeavour star Shaun Evans Want some more Shaun Evans recommendations? We have you covered!

Endeavour might have finally concluded after a heartbreaking final reason, but that doesn’t mean we can’t continue to enjoy seeing Shaun Evans - who played Endeavour Morse - on our screens. Check out some of the top TV shows and films he has starred in to add to your must-watch list…

Vigil

The submarine drama saw the Doctor Foster actress Suranne Jones play DS Amy Silva, who is tasked with solving a murder on board HMS Vigil. Shaun played coxswain Elliot Glover, who is a suspect in the murder investigation. It’s not yet known whether Shaun will be back for series two - which has already been commissioned - but we have our fingers crossed!

WATCH: Have you watched Shaun Evans in Vigil?

Loading the player...

The Scandalous Lady W

Love a period drama? This is one for you! The risque TV movie aired on the BBC back in 2015, with Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer playing the lead character Seymour Worsley while Shaun played her husband, Sir Richard Worsley. The story follows Seymour as she tries to escape her troubled marriage and elope with another man, but not before trouble ensues.

Shaun plays Richard Worsley

Wreckers

With Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in the cast, this one is a treat! A married couple David and Dawn reunite with David’s younger brother Nick, played by Shaun, who begins to reveal details of their difficult childhood - and that Nick struggles with his mental health - particularly following his time in the army. As for the rest? You’ll need to watch and find out.

Shaun plays Nick in the intense tale

The Last Weekend

Fancy a psychological thriller? This three-part series, also starring Whitechapel’s Rupert Penry-Jones, follows two friends who reunite for a weekend away, with their friendship being put to the test as the competitiveness of their relationship comes to the surface.

MORE: 15 shows to watch while you wait for the final season of Endeavour

MORE: 7 Nathan Fillion shows to watch if you love The Rookie

The series was widely praised

Delia Balmer

We might have a while to wait for this one, but we’re excited! Delia Balmer is set to explore the real-life story of Delia, who survived a near-fatal relationship with murderer John Sweeney. The four-part series will air on ITV1 and ITX respectively and sees Shaun as John Sweeney, who is currently serving a life sentence for murdering and decapitating his former girlfriends. John first committed his first crime over 30 years ago and has been described as one of the country's most horrific killers.

Shaun is set to star in the hit show

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.