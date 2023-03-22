Endeavour star Shaun Evans' ultra-secret home life

Endeavour star Shaun Evans, 43, enthrals us with his detective skills on the hit ITV show, but fans may need their detective noses to learn about his top secret life off-screen. Here's everything we know about Shaun's very private, private life…

Where does Shaun Evans live?

The actor has chosen not to be on social media, preferring to keep his personal life private but he has told 1883 Magazine that he lives in the UK capital of London, a natural place for a successful actor to reside. Speaking about the location, he said: "I love London because it has so much going for it.

Shaun keeps his home life private / Image: ITV

"There's always so much going on. Sometimes I think, God, I feel exhausted by this place but then I'm like… you can go and do anything. There are so many amazing, interesting things you can do. And even little adventures as you walk down the street. I feel like London is such an awesome, alive place in many ways."

What does Shaun Evans' house look like?

As Shaun isn't on social media, fans have not been given chance to see his home inside or out. London has a diverse range of properties so we can only imagine where the actor resides.

Who does Shaun Evans live with?

Keeping everything under wraps, Shaun hasn't revealed if he has a partner, although it has been reported that he dated Andrea Corrs from the Irish band The Corrs.

Shaun was in a relationship with Andrea Corrs for multiple years

Shaun explained to Ox in a Box that he doesn't live a celebrity lifestyle: "[Endeavour has] little impact on my life which I like because I’m not a person who has a public persona, or a profile on social media. I just like to do my job and then go home and carry on with my life."

Where is Shaun Evans from?

Shaun was born on 6 March 1980 in Liverpool and has Irish parents. The star told the Radio Times that his Irish background "was a massive part of my culture growing up," adding: "I feel as close an affinity with that as I do with being from Up North."

