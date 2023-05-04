Queen Charlotte: every mention of Bridgerton season 3 in spin-off show

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is finally here, and follows a young Queen Charlotte in the early days of her marriage to King George. While the series has given us plenty of new characters to fall in love with – as well as a greater understanding of others – did it give away anything about Bridgerton season 3? Find out here…

Although the show is set decades before the events of Bridgerton, the show does indeed allude to the Bridgerton family. In the scenes that revert back to the present day, with the older versions of Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton, Violet gives some key details about her family. Warning, spoilers ahead!

While discussing her hectic life, Violet tells Lady Danbury that Anthony and Kate are currently on their honeymoon, meaning that the discussion is taking place shortly after the events of season two. She also revealed that her youngest son Gregory had a growth spurt – but most interestingly she references Eloise's fall out with Penelope, saying: "She is stomping around the house looking like a cloud of thunder," confirming that the best friends will still be estranged by season three.

The new series looked at Violet's friendship with Lady Danbury

The season also shares major revelations about Violet, namely that she believes that she might be ready for a new relationship following the death of her husband, Edmund. Her decision is encouraged by Lady Danbury – but we can't wait to think what her Bridgerton brood think!

The series focuses on the young Queen Charlotte and King George

The new series, however, is mostly focused on Charlotte and her relationship with George, and how their relationship changed the Bridgerton world's society forever. The official synopsis reads: " Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

