Shonda Rhimes reveals key differences between Queen Charlotte and Bridgerton

The writer spoke to HELLO! at the London premiere

Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes has revealed the key differences between the new prequel spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and the original series.

Speaking to HELLO! at the show's London premiere in Leicester Square in April, the screenwriter said that Queen Charlotte was about "a much more intimate story" compared to Bridgerton.

"To me this was a much more intimate story and about much more," she said. "It's about a husband's illness, it's about race, it's about a lot more things than we do in Bridgerton, which is supposed to be a much lighter show.

© Charley Gallay Shonda Rhimes spoke to HELLO! at the show's London premiere

She continued: "I enjoyed getting to do that and keeping the show romantic, funny, witty and sexy."

The hotly anticipated six-part limited series landed on Netflix on Thursday and stars India Amarteifio in the titular role of the young Queen Charlotte, who is portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel in the original series.

MORE: 7 brilliant shows and films coming to Netflix in May

MORE: India Amarteifio dazzles at world premiere of Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte

The story follows Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, a 17-year-old princess who must leave her aristocratic home in Germany for England, where she is to be married to King George III – whether she likes it or not.

The new drama is a Bridgerton prequel series

While she struggles to make a good first impression, the royal union sparks a societal shift in the Ton that marks a pivotal moment for English aristocratic culture.

The full synopsis reads: "Centred on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."

WATCH: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story official trailer

Who is in the Queen Charlotte cast?

India Amarteifio stars as young Charlotte, while Corey Mylchreest and Arsema Thomas round out the prequel's main cast as young King George and young Lady Agatha Danbury.

Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Cyril Nri and Rob Maloney also feature, while Connie Jenkins-Greig plays a young Violet Ledger, described as "a kind and inquisitive teenager who has not yet entered the marriage mart … or famously become a Bridgerton."

Also appearing in the cast are Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell, who will play their respective Bridgerton characters: Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Bridgerton matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton.

How to watch Queen Charlotte

All six episodes are available to stream on Netflix on Thursday May 4.

Meet the main cast of Queen Charlotte

India Amarteifio stars as Young Queen Charlotte

Corey Mylchreest plays Young King George

Michelle Fairley portrays Princess Augusta

Arsema Thomas plays Young Agatha Danbury

Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley

Joshua Riley plays Prince Adolphus

Freddie Dennis as Reynolds

Interview by Nichaela George.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.