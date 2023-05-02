7 brilliant Netflix shows and films coming in May – Queen Charlotte, The Mother and more

A new month is here which means new arrivals on Netflix – and there's some brilliant ones to look forward to. Not only is there Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte, which will no doubt have everyone talking, but there's a new true-crime series, some brilliant reality TV comebacks and a gripping film starring none other than Jennifer Lopez.

So what titles should you be adding to your watch list? Here are seven that we're looking forward to watching on Netflix in May.

WATCH: The official trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte

Available May 4

When Bridgerton first landed in 2020, the character Queen Charlotte, played by the brilliant Golda Rosheuvel, became an instant fan favorite. Now, Shonda Rhimes is bringing us her origin story focusing on her romance with King George. India Ria Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest play the young royals in love. We can't wait.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is out this week

Missing: Dead or Alive?

Available May 10

One thing that Netflix is going to do well is true crime. If the genre is your thing then this four-part series is worth keeping an eye out for. The documentary follows four officers from a sheriff's department in South Carolina as they seek to find out what happened to individuals who have disappeared under troubling circumstances.

Missing: Dead or Alive? is a new true-crime series

Queer Eye season seven

Available May 12

They're back! The Fab Five will soon grace our screens for a seventh season as they "bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start." Get ready to see Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo and Bobby bring their A-game.

Queen Eye is back!

The Mother

Available May 12

Jennifer Lopez is fronting this gritty new film that we can't wait to watch. The singer, dancer, all-round legendary A-lister is playing the part of a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter who she gave up years before, all the while on the run from danger.

Jennifer Lopez in The Mother on Netflix

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me

Available May 16

You Don't Know Me is an upcoming documentary film detailing the life and career of model and actress Anna Nicole Smith, and it is sure to be both fascinating and heartbreaking. The synopsis reads: "From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole's dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007. With access to never-before-seen footage, home movies, and interviews with key figures who have not spoken out until now, [the title] reveals new insights into the story of the quintessential blonde bombshell hardly anyone really knew."

Anna Nicole Smith died in 2007

Selling Sunset season six

Available May 19

Our favorite LA-based realtors are returning for season six of Selling Sunset and while we're excited to reunite with the likes of Chrishell, Chelsea, and Amanza, there are new faces to meet. The new episodes will no doubt be peppered with high drama, killer outfits, and jaw-dropping abodes we mere mortals can only dream of.

Selling Sunset is coming back for season six

Fubar

Available May 25

Action-movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger is leading the cast of Fubar, an eight-part political drama that sounds pretty gripping.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in Fubar

The Terminator actor is playing the part of a CIA Operative on the verge of retirement but is forced back into the job for one last case after discovering a family secret.





