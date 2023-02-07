Bridgerton major clue hints at who will be season four’s main character - and it’s not Benedict Warning, potential spoilers for Bridgerton novel storylines

Bridgerton is set to return to our screens in 2023, where it has been confirmed that the story will focus on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s romance for season three, changing the order of the books. The original order had Benedict’s romance take place over the course of the third instalment - and eagle-eyed fans have spotted that the second eldest Bridgerton brother could have his story pushed back by yet another season.

Fans have pointed out that Julia Quinn - who penned the novels - has recently updated the Bridgerton section of her side where the characters are in order of their appearances as the main characters, with Simon, Kate and Penelope are listed in order of appearance as the main love interests in the show. However, interestingly, the order then places Phillip Crane, Eloise’s love interest for book five, after Penelope, while Benedict’s love interest Sophie sits in sixth place.

So, could Julia be teasing the changes made to the series? This would mean that Benedict and Sophie’s story would be the focus of season five - and fans weren’t best pleased by the suggestion.

Will Benedict's story be pushed back once again?

Replying to the theory, which was shared on Instagram, one person wrote: "NO WE WANT BENEDICT," while another person added: "Frankly not happy with the order of things. They should stick with the books...Benedict and Sophie should get the spotlight..., especially Sophie. "

Each season will focus on a Bridgerton sibling

However, others pointed out that there could be other explanations for the order, with one writing: "I think that Philip's image is there simply because he has already appeared on the show. We know the actor already but we are yet to know who's gonna play Sophie's role."

Another fan added: "Given that the show is only renewed through s4, that season will be key. As much as I love Eloise, I don’t think that storyline will get them renewed. The show is going to need big numbers, which means bringing in new viewers… The Ben/Sophie story has more potential and there has been a lot of hype for that storyline. If they push it off for another year or two, the show is risking losing a lot of viewers." What do you think will happen?

