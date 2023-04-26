The Rookie fans are all saying the same thing about penultimate episode

The Rookie's latest episode aired on Tuesday night, and it was full of drama! As Detective Harper (played by Mekia Cox) and Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) worked together to solve a mystery involving limbs found around the city, fans were also treated to some new Chenford scenes – and one, in particular, sparked a major reaction.

As Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neill) worked undercover to infiltrate an illegal firearm operation, the assignment caused some concerns with her boyfriend and fellow officer, Tim Bradford. After having a heart-to-heart about the dangers of the assignment, Tim told Lucy: "I can't lose you the way I lost her," a reference to his former relationship with his ex-wife, Isabel.

The emotional moment ended with the couple sharing a tender embrace, and it's clearly become a favourite among fans. After posting a photo from the scene on Instagram, The Rookie's followers were quick to voice their praise.

"Oh my heart, the Chenford content was amazing. I absolutely adore these two. He wouldn't survive losing Lucy. I just wish we had an I love you. But other than that don't mind the tears," wrote one.

© Getty Fans are loving Lucy and Tim's romance this season

"Omg I was hoping for this type of scene!!! Thank you," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Really enjoy the context of #chenford in this episode. Awesome job and show!!"

Following the penultimate episode, next week the season five finale will air on ABC. Titled 'Under Siege', the synopsis reads: "After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants."

The promo for the episode has also been released, and while there's no mention of Lucy and Tim's arc in the clip, it looks like there could be trouble ahead for John Nolan and his girlfriend, Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan).

In a tense moment, the couple spies one of the masked assailants outside, and after running to apprehend them, John quickly realises that the whole thing is a distraction – Bailey's inside and she's being targeted. Talk about leaving us on a cliffhanger!

