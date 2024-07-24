The Rookie's Nathan Fillion reveals fresh update on season seven

Nathan Fillion is busier than ever! Over the last few weeks, the actor has been shooting The Rookie around LA, and on Tuesday he issued a new update.

Posting a video from a mysterious filming location, Nathan said: "Here we are – Downton Los Angeles, in the basement of a very old building filming another episode of The Rookie." With his lovable wit, the A-lister continued, "Things are going great, but I am feeling a little hoarse," before panning the camera onto a wooden horse prop.

Nathan Fillion reveals glimpse of The Rookie season seven set

Delighting his followers, many were quick to commend Nathan on his hilarious update. "Can't wait to see you again on The Rookie. Love watching your videos," wrote one. "@nathanfillion Nolan with the dad jokes — it never gets old," added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "@nathanfillion you made my day. Can't wait to see you guys in the new season."

© Disney/Raymond Liu The Rookie will return in January 2025

Set to premiere in January 2025, The Rookie will return with 18 episodes, and this time the weekly schedule will go uninterrupted. Following its renewal this year, the show has been riding high and recently received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Dramatic Programming.

Announcing the news on social media last week, Nathan wrote: "So very proud of the incredible work done by David Rowen and his stunt team. Not only am I so impressed with the scale of the stunts, and the creativity of the choreography, but I'm also grateful for how safe they keep us all. Congratulations, you guys! #therookieabc."

Following the news, we have no doubt Nathan and co will have celebrated on set. Currently, all of the cast are confirmed to return for season seven, and there are also some new additions. In July, it was confirmed that Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher had signed on as recurring guest stars.

© Instagran Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher have joined the cast

Deric – who has previously appeared in episodes of Shameless, Godfather of Harlem and All American – will play Miles. Described as "one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force."

Meanwhile, Patrick – a theatre star – will make his TV debut as Seth in The Rookie. Seth "seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth."

Since filming began, Nathan, 53, has been giving fans a glimpse of the season seven sets, and in one of his most recent, the star revealed that he was on a rooftop close to the iconic Los Angeles Times headquarters.

Continuing his love of puns, Nathan, noted that he's lived in LA for well over 25 years. "The city has changed a lot since then," he said, "I guess that's just a sign of The Times."