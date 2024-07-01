The Rookie star Eric Winter has fans asking the same question with new season 7 post

The Rookie star Eric Winter had fans asking the same question after sharing a photo from behind the scenes of the upcoming seventh season.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of snaps from filming, showing his character Tim Bradford out on patrol in his cop car.

"Out on these streets in the heat puttin in that pod car work! Little BTS on what it looks like to the real world. @therookieabc #streetsofla #bradford #patrol #therookie," penned the 47-year-old in the caption.

While Tim usually rides with Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) in the passenger seat, he hasn't been out on patrol in a while and fans were curious to know if Lucy would be joining him after the pair's heartbreaking split in season six.

In the comments section, one person penned: "I need to know if ur riding with Lucy or someone," while another asked: "Ok but who's riding with you?"

© Raymond Liu Lucy and Tim split up in season six

A third fan commented: "Not me trying figure out if he's riding solo or with anyone," while another added: "Yassss! Also, show us who you're riding with."

Fans can look forward to seeing Tim back in action in the upcoming episodes as he returns to training rookies. Giving an idea of what viewers can expect from his character, Eric told HELLO!: "I do know we're gonna see Tim back in the field training rookies, which I think is what people always loved about Tim, I think people liked Metro Tim, but I think people do like training officer Tim, so we'll get him back out in the field."

© Getty The show is currently filming its seventh season

As for Tim's relationship with Lucy, the actor continued: "I think we're going to see Tim and Lucy continue to learn how to navigate their feelings while being on the job.

"We'll see them pick up in a place where they've shown that they care about each other and now they have to figure out, 'can we give each other space to do our job and allow our feelings to stay in a safe place but not rush anything and hope one person doesn't go astray?'"

© Raymond Liu Lucy and Tim will continue to 'learn how to navigate their feelings' while on the job in season 7

Eric is also keen to explore more of Tim's complicated history in future episodes, including his relationship with his mom.

"I've been pitching to Alexi for a while, I want to meet Tim's mom," the actor told us. "Tim had such a bad relationship with his dad that in my mind.

"I feel like the relationship with his mom is probably a really solid one and she took abuse from his dad, he took a lot of abuse from his dad and I feel like Tim and his mom now have a great bond.

© Raymond Liu Eric Winter has played Tim Bradford on The Rookie since season one

"So that's one thing I've kind of been pushing for and I think Alexi is into it," he added.

While a release date for season seven has yet to be confirmed, fans can expect a mid-season premiere in 2025.