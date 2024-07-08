Has The Rookie's Melissa O'Neil just dropped a major hint about season 7?

The Rookie star Melissa O'Neil has delighted fans with a behind-the-scenes photo from season seven, which is currently being filmed in Los Angeles – and we think the actress may have dropped a major hint about what to expect from the new episodes.

Taking to Instagram, Melissa – aka Lucy Chen – posted a black-and-white selfie showing the star donning a helmet and bulletproof vest. In the caption, the 35-year-old penned: "I love my job. Feels strange to even call it that. So happy to be back with friends that feel like family. We've been cooking in the heat these last few days in LA, but everyone's keeping good spirits.

"Tonight - we're watching the US Presidential debate with everyone at basecamp right now… Head on a swivel, friends! How are you doing?"

Fans were quick to pick up on Melissa's reference to her on-screen bestie Tamara, played by Dylan Conrique, who moved out of Lucy's apartment in season six, leaving fans questioning her future on the show.

© Disney/Raymond Liu Dylan Conrique plays Tamara

One person penned: "Head on swivel - miss O'Neil STOP didn't Tamara say similar thing! Stop," while another added: "Not me reading into the head on a swivel line… TAMARA?!"

A third person penned: "Head on a swivel!! I love it. So excited to see what season 7 brings," while another shared their hopes for Tamara's return, writing: "Love you Melissa!! so excited for season 7! I really want to see Dylan come back."

© John Fleenor Filming for season seven is currently underway

In season six, viewers watched as Tamara revealed her decision to move out of Lucy's apartment, sparking concern from fans about actress Dylan's future on the show. Taking to social media at the time, one person wrote: "I hope her moving out doesn't mean Dylan is leaving the show," while another asked: "Are we losing Dylan??"

So far, Dylan has remained tight-lipped about whether she'll be appearing in season seven and hasn't shared any behind-the-scenes snaps.

While fans will just have to wait and see what the new episodes have in store for Tamara and Lucy, we do know that series seven will see Lucy explore her relationship with Tim following their breakup.

© Raymond Liu Lucy and Tim broke up in season six

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Eric Winter, who plays Tim, revealed: "I think we're going to see Tim and Lucy continue to learn how to navigate their feelings while being on the job.

"We'll see them pick up in a place where they've shown that they care about each other and now they have to figure out, 'can we give each other space to do our job and allow our feelings to stay in a safe place but not rush anything and hope one person doesn't go astray?'"