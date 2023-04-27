GMA's George Stephanopoulos' personality change revealed by co-star

The ABC journalist has been working on the show since 1997

George Stephanopoulos is one of the longest-serving GMA co-anchors, having been working on the ABC daytime show since 1997.

During this time, he has had many co-stars, and for the past 13 years he's been working alongside Robin Roberts, with Michael Strahan joining the pair in 2016.

Michael observed a personality change with George over the years too, which he jokingly revealed in a rare joint interview with his co-stars.

Talking to AP News, Michael said that George: "Is laughing more than I've ever seen him laugh."

He added that the star had "loosened up," over the time he had known him. While George is notoriously serious, he has a great sense of humor too, as does his wife, Ali Wentworth.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star often shares hilarious stories about their family life in interviews, from their home life with their daughters to their relationship.

© Photo: Getty Images Michael Strahan opened up about George Stephanopoulos' personality change

Speaking to HELLO! at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show on Tuesday April 25, Ali even joked that she doesn't want her husband as a guest, quipping: "I am not sure what we would talk about!"

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Like all teenagers, Ali and George's children struggled during the pandemic and in 2020 the author opened up about their experience. Talking to Shondaland, she said: "For my own teenagers, I'd say the wrench is the uncertainty of everything. There's no routine. I can't soothe by saying, 'Well, this will be over soon.'"

© Getty Images George Stephanopoulos with wife Ali Wentworth

While George and Ali prefer to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, Elliott and Harper made a rare public appearance at the end of March as they stepped out in New York City with their famous parents to attend the Pretty Baby premiere.

George and Ali's production company, Bedbyeight, had produced the documentary, and so it was a family affair. Pretty Baby focused on the life of their good friend, Brooke Shields, as she looks back over the pivotal moments in her life, while exploring her role in a society that sexualises young women and girls.

