GMA's George Stephanopoulos absent for whole week as wife Ali Wentworth shares emotional updates The Week host married Ali Wentworth in 2001

While George Stephanopoulos has been absent from his popular role hosting Good Morning America this week, his wife Ali Wentworth has been posting some nostalgic throwback photos on her Instagram.

No explanation has been given for the 62-year-old former presidential advisor's absence from the popular morning show.

However, it is possible he and his wife are simply taking some much-needed time out from their day-to-day work commitments in order to enjoy time with their two daughters, Elliott and Harper.

Ali's most recent throwback photo

The Go Ask Ali podcast host and her husband have remained tight-lipped about what recent activities have been taking up each other's time. However, on Thursday, Ali posted a sweet flashback photo of her and her husband walking hand in hand in the street. "#TBT with my [heart emoji]" the 58-year-old captioned the photo.

While the actress and comedian didn't give a date for the photo, it's likely it was taken sometime early in their relationship, which began following a blind date in 2001. Learn all about their relationship in the video below.

The couple's daughter Harper, 17, is currently preparing to follow in her 20-year-old sister Elliott's footsteps and travel off to college later this year, meaning the A-list couple look set to become full-time empty nesters in the near future.

When Elliott travelled off to college in 2022, Ali admitted that it had been "brutal" for the family to deal with her not always being around. However, the proud mom also revealed on her podcast that her teenager was "thriving" there.

Last Sunday, Ali revealed that the family had been reunited in order to enjoy a relaxing looking spring break vacation boating on a river. The weekend trip was an important one as due to their differing schedules and geographical distance, the foursome find it difficult to spend time together.

The family's idyllic Sunday trip

Two weeks ago, the 58-year-old shared another throwback photo of her husband from 1996 – before they first met. This photograph showed him busy at work on the telephone in the White House.

"I kinda miss those telephones…. No scrolling," Ali captioned the post humorously.

Last week, she posted a couple emotional flashback photos of herself with her friend, former model and writer Paulina Porizkov.

