Watch George Stephanopoulos introduce adorable new addition to the family on GMA thanks to daughter Harper

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have a brand new addition to their family home — an adorable black Dachshund named Stanley!

On the latest edition of Good Morning America on Monday, December 8, co-hosting beside Robin Roberts and Will Reeve (in for Michael Strahan), George, 64, brought the puppy along to the show, having him sweetly futz about with the papers on the anchors' desk.

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's new puppy Stanley, brought into the fold by their daughter Harper

As you can watch in the video above, the anchor revealed that it was actually his younger daughter Harper who brought Stanley home from a shelter in Nashville, where she is a student at Vanderbilt University.

Robin, herself a dog owner, couldn't help herself from doting over Stanley, who George explained was rescued from the shelter Wags and Walks, with Harper, 20, meeting him on Saturday and flying him over to the Stephanopoulos home the night before. "We hardly got any sleep last night," he sweetly mentioned while petting his new puppy.

Ali, 60, then confirmed the news on her own social media page, sharing a snap of Harper cozying up to Stanley and wrote beside it: "Well, this happened! Slept 2 hours last night. Nightgown covered in pee. I think George and I not taking empty nesting well…. Stop us at adoption #8."