George Stephanopoulos celebrates exciting career news with Ali Wentworth The GMA star is so talented

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth are not just husband and wife, but working partners too.

And over the weekend, the couple had reason to celebrate as their new documentary, Pretty Baby, was debuted at Sundance Film Festival.

The pair were all smiles as they posed on the red carpet at the prestigious event, with Ali sharing the picture on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote: "Sundance with my work and life partner," alongside a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You're such a celebrity super couple!" while another wrote: "My heart!" and a third adding: "The sweetest couple!!"

Pretty Baby is a two-part documentary about the pair's good friend, Brooke Shield's life. It was produced by BedBy8 - George and Ali's company that focuses on everything from documentaries to limited series.

Brooke was also in attendance at Sundance Film Festival, and posed for a photo with Ali, which was shared online alongside the caption: "Let's Go!"

The documentary was promoted by George's colleagues at GMA last week, with Lara Spencer reading out a description of it on the show.

"Pretty Baby looks at Brooke growing up in the public eye while reflecting on a society that 'objectifies women and girls'," she said.

Lara added that in it, Brooke then looks back on her career "discovering and embracing her own identity and agency".

George and Ali have been married since 2001

George and Ali have been married since 2001 and live in New York City with their youngest daughter Harper. The pair are also parents to firstborn Elliott, who is away at college.

The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

