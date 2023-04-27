Dancing with the Stars judges' net worths compared: from Len Goodman to Julianne Hough

The ABC-turned-Disney + show has had a consistent panel of (wealthy) judges throughout its 31 seasons

The Dancing with the Stars family was rocked by tragedy recently when one of the founding members of the judges' panel, Len Goodman, passed away on April 24 aged 78.

As the show reckons with the loss of one of its most beloved stars, we're looking back at the massive careers of its panel of judges over the years.

VIDEO: Carrie Ann Inaba pays touching tribute to Len Goodman

From siblings Derek and Julianne Hough, to original cast members Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, how do their net worths compare? Read on…

© Getty Images Derek Hough has been a judge since season 29

What is Derek Hough's net worth?

Derek, 37, has had an illustrious career ever since he first made his mark on the show as a professional dancer starting with season five (2007), finally joining the judges' panel in season 29 (2020).

MORE: Derek Hough's baby plans with fiancée Hayley Erbert – all we know

He actively continues his work with extravagant residencies around the country, brief appearances in the West End and Broadway, plus film and TV roles such as Nashville and Make Your Move (2013) and participation in several ABC specials over the years. Those all contribute to his net worth at a cool $8 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

© Getty Images Julianne Hough will re-enter DWTS as the co-host of season 32

What is Julianne Hough's net worth?

The new co-host of the upcoming season 32, 34-year-old Julianne, like her brother, also kickstarted her career with a professional turn on DWTS in season four (2007), acting as a judge for seasons 19-21 and 23-24.

MORE: Former Dancing with the Stars host shares candid opinion on Julianne Hough's return

Her career in film and TV even surpasses that of her brother's, starring in films like Footloose (2011), Rock of Ages (2012), and Safe Haven (2013), and making her major Broadway debut in 2022's POTUS. Combined with her work as a choreographer, it rounds out her individual net worth to $10 million.

© Getty Images Bruno Tonioli has been a judge since the very first season

What is Bruno Tonioli's net worth?

A professional choreographer for decades, Bruno, 67, has worked with the likes of Elton John, Tina Turner, and Freddie Mercury, and is one of only two judges to have been on every season of DWTS (2005 onwards).

MORE: Dancing with the Stars winners you've forgotten about: Nicole Scherzinger, Rumer Willis and more

A TV icon in the UK, thanks to roles in Strictly Come Dancing and Britain's Got Talent, it's Bruno's sheer longevity that majorly bumps his net worth up to $9 million.

© Getty Images Carrie Ann Inaba has been a judge since the very first season as well

What is Carrie Ann Inaba's net worth?

The only other judge to have been on the panel from season one onwards, 55-year-old Carrie's career took off after being cast as one of the original Fly Girls in the '90s sketch comedy show In Living Color.

MORE: DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba shares post-surgery update after sudden hospitalization

She has since worked as a choreographer with several notable shows such as American Idol and the Miss America Pageant, followed by a three-year run on CBS' The Talk. Add in her numerous acting gigs in movies like the Austin Powers franchise, and you get a net worth of $9 million.

© Getty Images Len Goodman announced his retirement from DWTS after season 31

What is Len Goodman's net worth?

The late Len Goodman established himself in the dance world in the '70s as a professional ballroom dancer, but became an icon when he acted as the first head judge of Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: All you need to know about late Strictly star Len Goodman's wife and children

He was responsible for bringing the show Stateside, kicking off DWTS in 2005 and turning it into the ratings juggernaut it has become. When you include his other projects and work in ballroom, it gives him an astounding net worth of $18 million at the time of his death, the highest of all the panel.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.