Derek Hough's surprising response to DWTS shake-up as Julianne Hough returns The Disney Plus show is ready to start anew with season 32

Dancing with the Stars has already had quite a few shake-ups to deal with in the upcoming season, as several pro dancers have stepped away.

Just prior to the 31st season's conclusion, head judge Len Goodman announced he would be retiring from the show, and mere weeks ago, host Tyra Banks revealed she would be leaving as well, and you can catch one of the shocking moments in the clip below.

WATCH: Len Goodman reveals he is leaving DWTS

Loading the player...

However, fans need not fret as a fan favorite is returning to the show, with former professional dancer and guest judge Julianne Hough will be stepping in as a new host.

She will join Alfonso Ribeiro as one of the co-hosts for the upcoming 32nd season of the show on Disney Plus.

MORE: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert share distressing details of 'scary' car accident

MORE: Exclusive: DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba reveals her surprising family tradition

It'll definitely be a family reunion, though, as she joins her brother Derek Hough, who continues to act as one of the show's main judges.

He revealed that he would indeed be returning for the competition series' upcoming installment while cheekily responding to Julianne's announcement.

Julianne will be the new co-host of Dancing with the Stars

"Here We Go! Season 32 is officially official. Yes, I will be on @dancingwiththestars and Touring the Country simultaneously so you can all tell me in person if you agree with my scores in real time. Is it FALL yet ? Can't wait!" he wrote.

He sneakily also threw in: "Oh. I hear we have a new co-host. She has a weird last name, really hard to pronounce."

RELATED: Dancing With the Stars: A look back at late Aaron Carter's time on the show

MORE: Dancing with the Stars winners you've forgotten about: Nicole Scherzinger, Rumer Willis and more

Fans couldn't have been more thrilled about her comeback, though, leaving comments like: "SO EXCITED HER AND ALFONSO ARE GONNA BE AMAZING TOGETHER," and: "So excited to see Julianne back!!"

Julianne herself penned: "Beyond excited and honored to be back in the Ballroom with all of you," while several of the pros supported her on social media as well.

Derek's reaction to Julianne's hosting gig was quite cheeky

The siblings are quite close, frequently collaborating on specials together for ABC, with Julianne even having stepped in for her brother as a judge when he tested positive for Covid-19 during season 30.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.