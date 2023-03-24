Derek Hough's baby plans with fiancée Hayley Erbert – all we know The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancers got engaged in 2022

Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert have been engaged for nine months, and while the couple have recently had a lot to say about their wedding plans, in the past they have also shared details about whether they plan to have a family in the future.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in February 2023, Hayley revealed that while the professional dancers were currently not in a rush to have children, they were very enthusiastic about the idea.

Derek and Hayley attend Disney's D23 Expo in 2022

"Hopefully we'll go on tour first, get married, or married first and who knows… but then we'll get on it," the former Dancing with the Stars dancer explained.

Her future husband elaborated during the same joint interview that their friends Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's recent baby had led them to realize they were more interested in having children than they originally thought.

"There wasn't a rush on [having kids] until we just met Val and Jenna Chmerkovskiy's baby," the 37-year-old said. "That was when it was kind of like, 'So should we get on this now?'"

The couple's friends, fellow dancers Val and Jenna

He later continued: "It did kind of make us think like, yeah, why are we- why wait?"

Back in January 2022, prior to when the Dancing with the Stars judge proposed to his professional dancing partner, the couple took part in a game manifesting what their next year would bring.

While throwing pens to see if they landed in a cup and therefore manifested certain events, the couple looked delighted with some of their results. See their reaction to the moment Derek suggested they would soon be having two babies in the video below.

WATCH: Derek and Hayley have fun guessing what their new year will bring

Loading the player...

Derek has previously expressed how much he's looking forward to seeing Hayley become a mother. "I know she's just going to be an amazing mother and amazing wife… she's so thoughtful, so caring, so loving," the former professional dancer turned judge told Us Weekly in June 2022.

"Just seeing the way she is with our animals, I mean if she's even a quarter of the way she is with our animals how she is with our kids I just can't wait to see her be a mom," he continued.

Derek has recently been the subject of media attention since it was announced that his sister, Julianne Hough, would be returning to Dancing with the Stars in order to host the show.

In addition to celebrating his sister's new role on the show, the star took to social media along with the rest of his famous family last week in order to celebrate the life of his grandfather, Don Oliver Heaton, who passed away in March 2023.

