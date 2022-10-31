Dancing with the Stars winners you've forgotten about: Nicole Scherzinger, Rumer Willis and more The Mirrorball has passed through many a star!

Dancing with the Stars is going as strong as ever, with the current 31st season making history as the first live-streaming show on the Disney+ platform.

While it may have departed from its home on ABC after 30 seasons, its legacy lives on, and as we wind down to find a winner, we're looking back at that legacy.

There have been several prominent winners in the show's 17-year-long run, but here are seven you may have forgotten did ultimately lift the Mirrorball trophy:

Nicole Scherzinger

It might be harder to remember that the former Pussycat Dolls star won the show's 10th season back in 2010, partnered with now-judge Derek Hough, given her continuing level of fame. The pair were strong from the jump, consistently scoring near the top of the leaderboard. And just like Derek, she's also moved from the stage to the judges' panel, as one of the four leading the charge on The Masked Singer.

Rumer Willis

The oldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Rumer has consistently been seen as among the strongest contestants on the show. Boasting one of the highest average scores for a winner, alongside her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy, the 34-year-old showcased her immense talent on the show's 20th season, and it was not long after that she even made her Broadway debut in Chicago.

Amber Riley

Fans of Glee will most likely remember Amber for her show-stopping solo numbers and incredibly powerful vocals on the FOX show. But not as many are aware of her dominating turn on season 17 of the ABC competition show, alongside Derek, netting her the Mirrorball against tough opponents like fellow finalists Corbin Bleu and Jack Osbourne and making history as the first Black woman to win.

Donny Osmond

The then-53-year-old's sister, Marie Osmond, placed third on the show's fifth season, inspiring him to be part of the ninth one in 2009 and eventually emerge victorious. While competition was stiff, particularly from celebrities like Mýa and Joanna Krupa, it was the legendary singer and television star, alongside pro Kym Johson, who eventually came out on top.

Jennifer Grey

Jennifer's journey to the title was definitely a tough one, as while she and Derek emerged strong at first, their run was marred by injuries and stress. Eventually, however, they picked up steam once again and managed to seal the Mirrorball trophy. Clearly, no one can put Baby in a corner!

Alfonso Ribeiro

We would be remiss if we didn't mention Tyra Banks' new co-host on the show's current season. While Alfonso may have been known for popularizing the Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, he proved himself to be a much more versatile and capable performer, emerging as the surprise frontrunner on the show's 19th season and snatching the title with Witney Carson.

Kelly Monaco

And let's throw it back to the very first winner of the show, who helped put it on the map. Recognizable to many as a TV staple thanks to her long-running turn on General Hospital, Kelly and her partner Alec Mazo battled through early harsh critiques and even a wardrobe malfunction to earn that Mirrorball. What's more, she even returned for the all-stars 15th season, where she placed third.

