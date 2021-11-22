Julianne Hough returns to Dancing with the Stars in the wake of brother Derek's health troubles Siblings coming through!

Julianne Hough will be making her grand return to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom as a special guest judge for the season 30 finale.

The professional dancer and choreographer will act as a fourth member of the panel as her brother Derek Hough remains under quarantine.

Due to his diagnosis with COVID-19 last week, Derek has had to remain in isolation while on the road to recovery, but the show has revealed that the judge will appear for the grand finale after all.

In a post shared on their official Instagram page, DWTS revealed with a picture of Julianne that she would be a guest judge while her brother will appear virtually.

The caption read: "@juleshough will act as a guest judge during the #Finale tonight! @derekhough is still under quarantine but will be a part of the show, appearing virtually. #DWTS."

Julianne teased the news on her own social media with an Instagram Story where she revealed that she would be doing "something you've seen me do in the past, but it's a surprise!"

Julianne will act as a guest judge in her brother's absence

The Burlesque actress has a long-standing history with DWTS, having appeared as a professional dancer and choreographer from seasons 4 to 8, and acting as a judge herself from seasons 19 to 24.

Derek revealed his COVID diagnosis with an emotional video he shared on his social feed, revealing that while he felt relatively healthy, he would take the requisite safety precautions and remain under quarantine.

Since then, co-judge Carrie Ann Inaba also canceled scheduled appearances out of "caution," as she remained in isolation due to being in close contact with Derek.

Derek has been in quarantine as he recovers from COVID-19

However, she has since shared posts that have confirmed that she will be attending the season 30 grand finale in person and even revealed in an Instagram Story that Julianne would be taking over Derek's trailer for the night.

