The Diplomat: the cast of the Netflix show and where you've seen them before

The Diplomat is Netflix's freshest show that is gripping viewers with its plot and brilliant cast. The eight-part series tells the story of Kate Wyler, a high-profile diplomat who moves her life across the pond to work at the heart of the British government.

But as well as dealing with an intense job on the international stage, Kate finds herself also juggling her troubled marriage to a fellow diplomat. Those who have watched the show already will know Keri Russell leads the way as Kate – but what else has the star been in? Find out more about the cast of The Diplomat below…

Keri Russell – Kate Wyler

As mentioned, Keri plays the lead role as Kate Wyler. Keri is no stranger to major TV roles and fans will probably recognize her from her stints in shows like The Americans and Felicity. More recently, she has appeared in the film, Cocaine Bear, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Mission: Impossible III.

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in The Diplomat on Netflix

Rufus Sewell – Hal Wyler

Hal Wyler is Kate's husband. Hal is a top US diplomat himself and is considered a highly influential figure in politics but can be ruthless in his ways. Hal is played by Rufus Sewell who also has many acting credits to his name. Just a few include, The Holiday, A Knight's Tale, Judy, The Pale Horse and The Illusionist.

David Gyasi – Austin Dennison

Austin Dennison is the UK's foreign secretary who becomes a close confidante of Kate's when she moves to the UK to begin working in the British government. Austin is played by David Gyasi who has previously appeared in The Dark Knight Rises, Carnival Row and Interstellar.

Ato Essandoh – Stuart Hayford

Stuart Hayford is Kate's deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in London who accompanies her on every task and mission she finds herself involved with. The character is played by Ato Essandoh who viewers will recognize from TV shows like Elementary and Chicago Med and films such as X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Django Unchained.

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Heyford in The Diplomat

Rory Kinnear – PM Nicol Trowbridge

Nicol Trowbridge is described as a "volatile" Prime Minister and leader of the Conversative party. He's played by Rory Kinnear who is an esteemed stage and screen actor. As well as his credits on screen, he has appeared in many productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal National Theatre. His film credits include the James Bond films Spectre, Skyfall and No Time to Die, The Imitation Game and Broken, while his TV credits include Black Mirror, Penny Dreadful, and Catherine the Great.

Michael McKean – President William Rayburn

Playing the president of the United States, William Rayburn, is Michael McKean. The president in The Diplomat is described as competent and trying to place America on the world stage. Michael McKean has previously appared in Better Call Saul and Grace and Frankie.

