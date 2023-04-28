King Charles invites Netflix The Circle star's father to Coronation - and he plays a big role on the big day

A former star of Netflix's The Circle has an incredible connection to the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. Tom Houghton, who appeared in season five of the popular reality show, is a comedian and made quite the impression when he appeared on the show earlier this year.

Tom, who told his fellow Circle participants about his connections to the royal family and that he lived in the Tower of London, is the son of General Sir Nicholas Houghton, who is Lord Houghton of Richmond, and the General has an important role in coronation service taking place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May.

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the King's coronation

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace released information about who would be attending the service and their ceremonial duties. Lord Houghton of Richmond will take part in the King's Regalia procession and will carry the Sword of Temporal Justice during the procession which will be carried out in the Abbey to mark Charles being crowned King and Camilla becoming Queen.

General Nick Houghton was appointed Constable of the Tower of London in 2016 and held his position until August 2022. He is also a retired senior British Army officer and former Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces.

Tom Houghton appeared on The Circle

When Tom appeared on the Netflix show, his fellow contestants were baffled when he revealed he was a resident at the Tower of London. Despite some being unsure if he was telling the truth, Tom has in fact lived in the residency due to his father's ranking, however, he has since moved out. The reality star, 36, is now embarking on a career as a stand-up comedian.

The Coronation will take place in May

Elsewhere at the Coronation, more notable names will be making an appearance to carry out ceremonial duties, including Baroness Floella Benjamin, who will carry the Sceptre with the Dove.

Baroness Benjamin said: "To be selected to carry the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove, which represents spirituality, equity and mercy, is for me very symbolic as it's everything I stand for and sends out a clear message that diversity and inclusion is being embraced."

