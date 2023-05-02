Everything you need to know about ITV's new period drama Tom Jones

As we await the return of Bridgerton, ITVX is gifting us with a brand-new period drama. Set to debut on the streaming platform this month, Tom Jones reimagines Henry Fielding's classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling (1749). Tracing one man's complicated journey to find real love, everything changes for our hero Tom after encountering the wealthy heiress, Sophia Western. Keep reading for all the details…

WATCH: Tom Jones miniseries - first look

Tom Jones release date

Tom Jones will premiere on ITVX on Thursday 4 May. Consisting of four episodes, fans will be able to watch the series in one go.

MORE: Michelle Keegan sparks major reaction as she shares exciting career news

READ: Blue Lights viewers saying the same thing about ending to series one finale

Tom Jones plotline

Tom Jones follows our titular character who, having been abandoned as a baby and taken in by a country gentleman called Squire Allworthy, is constantly reminded of his "lowly birth". Despite growing up "kind, handsome, free-spirited, and very popular with the ladies," Tom is continuously limited by his circumstances, especially after falling in love with Sophia Western.

As the couple faces the objections of their families, Tom is "banished in disgrace" while Sophia flees her home to escape an arranged marriage to William Blifil. Encountering a number of obstacles in their relationship, including Tom's inability "to say no to a series of adventurous flings with other women," the series questions whether love really conquers all.

Tom Jones cast

Solly McLeod as Tom Jones

British actor Solly McLeod takes on the role of Tom Jones. Famed for portraying Ser Joffrey Lonmouth on House of the Dragon, the TV star has also had a minor role as Private Lambie in Outlander. He is due to appear in the upcoming survivalist thriller, Jericho Ridge, as well as the Western flick, The Dead Don't Hurt, fronted by Viggo Mortensen.

© ITV Solly McLeod portrays Tom Jones

Sophie Wilde as Sophia Western

Sophie Wilde portrays the wealthy heiress, Sophia Western. Since making her television debut in 2021, Sophie has gone on to star in the BBC's three-part series You Don't Know Me, and the Australian horror movie, Talk to Me.

© ITV Sophie Wilde narrates and stars as Sophia Western

Hannah Waddingham as Lady Bellaston

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham plays Lady Bellaston – Sophia's villainous aunt. Described as "beguiling but dangerous," the character seeks to destroy her niece's relationship with Tom Jones. Emmy award-winning actress, Hannah, has also appeared in Sex Education, Hocus Pocus 2 and Game of Thrones.

© ITV Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham is the villainous Lady Bellaston

James Fleet as Squire Allworthy

James Fleet is stepping into the shoes of Squire Allworthy – a country gentleman who raises Tom Jones after he is abandoned as a baby. A celebrated English actor of theatre, radio and screen, he famously starred as Tom in Four Weddings and a Funeral, as well as portraying Hugo Horton in the BBC sitcom, The Vicar of Dibley.

© ITV Tom Fleet plays Squire Allworthy

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.