What to watch during the Platinum Jubilee weekend

The Queen has become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of reign - and the UK is set to celebrate in style!

As well as themed street parties and picnics, royal fans can also get involved in the celebrations with a veritable feast of special programmes, documentaries and live coverage from the BBC, ITV and more. For all the Jubilee-themed shows not to miss, keep reading…

The Repair Shop Jubilee Special - Wednesday 1 June, 8pm, BBC One

Jay Blades and the team in the workshop are set to mark the royal milestone by bringing four treasured heirlooms with a royal connection back to life, including a hand-painted commemorative plate made to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1887.

Platinum Jubilee: Trooping the Colour - Thursday 2 June, 10am-1.15pm, BBC One

The festivities at Buckingham Palace will kick off with Trooping the Colour aka the Queen's Birthday Parade, which will be hosted by live Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young and JJ Chalmers. They will be joined by royal family members on horseback and in carriages, who will then also gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

EastEnders - Thursday 2 June, 7.30pm-8pm, BBC One

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will make a special visit to Albert Square for Her Majesty's 70-year reign in this special episode of much-loved soap. What's more, a new take of the iconic theme tune will be aired at the end of the episode.

Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee - Thursday 2 June, 9pm-10pm, BBC One

The celebrations will continue with the traditional lighting of beacons across the Nation and Commonwealth. Thousands of candles will be lit by charities and community groups across the UK before the principal beacon - an illumination of a "tree of trees" sculpture - at Buckingham Palace.

David Dimbleby, Kirsty Young and Sophie Raworth take on presenting duties for the service of Thanksgiving, held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, before moving back to Buckingham Palace in the afternoon.

Royal Recipes - Friday 3 June, 2:30pm-3:15pm, BBC Two

Michael Buerk and Paul Ainsworth impress with a dish from the Queen's 80th birthday dinner, while former royal chef Carolyn Robb serves a royal childhood favourite.

The Crown Jewels - Friday 3 June, 7:30pm-8:30pm, BBC One

In this revelatory documentary, Clive Myrie travels across Britain and reveals the magnificent, astonishing, complicated history buried within the Crown Jewels, from the precious jewels from before the coronation of William the Conqueror in 1066 to today.

The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking - Saturday 4 June, 11:30am-12:30pm, BBC One

For those who missed it the first time around, the baking programme following Fortum & Mason's competition to find an original celebratory cake, tart or pudding fit for the Queen, judged by a panel chaired by Mary Berry.

Right Royal Celebration - Saturday 4 June, 12:30am-1pm, BBC One

Looking for recipes and tips for hosting jubilee street parties? Nadiya Hussain and the Hairy Bikers are here to help with all the tips on tricks you need.

The Day I Met the Queen - Saturday 4 June, 1pm-2.15pm, BBC One

Aled Jones, John Craven, Carol Kirkwood, Ainsley Harriott and Jennie Bond track down people from across the UK to share their stories of when they met the monarch.

The National Lottery's Big Jubilee Street Party - Saturday 4 June, 5pm-7pm, ITV1

Jason Manford and Fleur East will be sharing an afternoon of special performances, surprise guests and moving stories to tell the story of the Queen's extraordinary 70-year reign.

Platinum Party at the Palace - Saturday 4 June, 7:30pm-10:30pm, BBC One

The Platinum Party at the Palace will bring together the world's biggest entertainers, including Diana Ross, Elton John and Diversity, to perform for a night of musical tributes. Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will be hosting.

The Queen: 70 Glorious Years - Saturday 4 June, 10:30pm-11:30pm, BBC One

Julie Walters narrates this special documentary which sees Britain's best-loved stars share memories of the changes they have lived through during the Queen's 70-year reign.

Songs of Praise Platinum Jubilee Special - Sunday 5 June, 12:30pm-12:45pm, BBC One

Aled Jones and Pam Rhodes present the episode from a street party in Eton and reflect on the Christian faith that has underpinned her remarkable reign, with hymns recorded at the chapel of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich and special performances from Katherine Jenkins and Kingdom Choir.

The Platinum Pageant - Sunday 5 June, 1pm-5.30pm, BBC One

Kirsty Young, AJ Odudu, Anita Rani, Clare Balding, Sophie Morgan and Anton Du Beke bring together dancers, musicians, performers and key workers to tell the story of the Queen's reign.

Platinum Jubilee: What a Weekend! - Sunday 5 June, 8pm-9.30pm, BBC Two

TV presenter Kirsty Young looks back on the weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations with highlights from the last few days.

