The Rookie star Shawn Ashmore's famous wife revealed

Shawn Ashmore stars as attorney Wesley Evers in The Rookie. Since landing his first on-screen role in 1989, the actor has appeared in the X-Men films, Devil's Gate and Acts of Violence, among others. But, it was his role in the 2010 thriller Frozen that changed his life forever, by introducing him to his future wife Dana Wasdin.

WATCH: Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers in The Rookie's season five finale - first look

Who is The Rookie star Shawn Ashmore's famous wife, Dana Wasdin?

Dana Wasdin is an assistant director known for her work on Sweet Home Alabama and (2002) The Joneses (2009). The couple officially met while filming Frozen (2010), and began dating.

MORE: The Rookie: Feds' Niecy Nash's youngest daughter is her double in head-turning photos

READ: The Rookie fans are all saying the same thing about penultimate episode

During a 2011 interview with ET Canada, The Rookie star later revealed that he and Dana were engaged after one year of dating. "I just got down on my knee on the couch in our living room and just proposed and she was shocked and she obviously said yes and it was amazing!" he explained.

Months later, the couple tied the knot on July 27 2012, with Shawn's rep confirming the news. For their special day, the newlyweds decided to marry in an intimate ceremony at SmogShoppe on La Cienega Boulevard in LA.

Both Dana and Shawn have shared photos from their wedding on Instagram, and it looks magical. Opting for a strapless fitted gown with a sweetheart neckline, Dana's dress was adorned with delicate floral appliques at the waist. Sweeping her blonde locks into an elegant updo, the bride's makeup was kept natural and dewy. As for her husband, Shawn rocked a classic black suit complete with a crisp white shirt.

Five years after they said 'I do' Shawn and Dana proudly welcomed a baby boy named Oliver in 2017. During a 2018 interview for Lauren Conrad's blog, the assistant director, who also runs her own business – Gratitude Collaborative – spoke about becoming a mother.

"I didn't realize how much I could really love until now," said Dana. "My heart breaks when my baby is in pain, and my heart melts when he's happy. I'm not a sappy person at all, but I cry so much more now (it could be the lack of sleep!). He makes me a better person. I am learning that I have NO control over anything, and I just have to be okay with it!"

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories. Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.