The Rookie: Feds' Niecy Nash's youngest daughter is her double in head-turning photos

The actress - who is married to Jessica Betts - is a proud mom to her three children

Niecy Nash has passed down the acting bug to her daughter, Dia La Ren, who is following in her famous mom's footsteps and the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo is remarkable.

The 23-year-old actress looks so much like The Rookie: Feds star, fans would be forgiven for confusing the two.

Dia's Instagram page is packed with photos of her posing up a storm in sunny LA. There are also several featuring Niecy and their social media followers adore seeing them together.

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes

When Dia wished her mom a happy birthday recently, Niecy addressed their similarities by commenting: "Thank you mini me," and fans wrote: "Am I seeing double?! Like frfr. HBD to an incomparable lady aka your momma," and, "I mean, she really did say "copy + paste".

Dia caught the acting bug when she featured in her mom's show, Claws, in 2018. She's also appeared in The Rookie: Feds and Niecy's Netflix thriller, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Niecy shares her three children, Dia, Donielle, 27, and Dominic, 30, with her ex-husband of 13 years, Don Nash.The pair divorced in 2007 and in 2010, she became engaged to Jay Tucker.

Niecy was married to Jay from 2011 to 2019, when they announced their pending divorce, which was finalized in March 2020.

She is now married to DJ Jessica Betts and admits that Dia opened her eyes to the many ways people identify on the spectrum of sexuality.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall's show, the mom-of-three said: "My daughter was like, 'How do you identify?' I said, 'Huh?'"

The actress then left the audience in hysterics as she quipped that she identified as "Black and your mama"."And [Dia] was like, 'No, you gotta know, Mom.'

"She made me watch a show, all about what are all the labels, all the names, and after it was over, my head was spinning," she said.

© getty images Niecy Nash and wife Jessica

"I was like, 'Girl, I'm more confused now than I was before this. I don't know. If I have to coin it in the moment, I would say I'm Jess-sexual. I've never looked at anyone, male or female, and seen them the way I see her. So I don't know. But right now I know I'm happy, I said, 'Write that down.' "

