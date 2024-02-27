The Rookie fans overjoyed as show confirms surprise return of fan-favorite character for 100th episode

The Rookie celebrates its 100th episode on Tuesday night in a drama-filled episode that will see John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan) tie the knot. But it wouldn't be an episode of The Rookie without a few surprises along the way, including the return of recurring character, Oscar Hutchinson (Matthew Glave).

In a teaser clip from the episode, Nolan and Bailey are busy preparing for their upcoming nuptials when Nolan receives a phone call from attorney Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) at the precinct, reminding him about Oscar's deposition.

"You have to get me out of it. There's so much to do. I'm getting married tomorrow," Nolan tells Wesley, who replies: "I get it but Judge Scott was born without sympathy."

© Getty Nolan and Bailey are preparing for their wedding in the new episode

At that point, Oscar emerges from around the corner in handcuffs. "Wesley! Looking sharp."

Ignoring the prisoner, Wesley tells Nolan: "I can try to get Oscar's lawyer to agree to a continuance, but only when you're here."

"I'll be there in 20 minutes," responds the police officer.

© Disney/Raymond Liu Nolan receives a call from attorney Wesley Evers about Oscar's deposition.

Could Oscar's deposition throw a spanner in the works for Nolan's big day? Watch the clip below.

WATCH: Oscar makes a comeback in The Rookie's 100th episode

Responding to the clip on social media, fans shared their excitement over Oscar's return. One person penned: "Yay, Oscar is back now this episode is going to be awesome. I've really missed Oscar Hutchinson, he's one of my favorite characters on this show," while another added: "The man Oscar Hutchinson is back!"

A third person added: "Oscar in the 100th? Oooh it's going down down," while another excitedly wrote: "NAHHH OSCARRR IS BACKK."

© ABC Matthew Glave plays Oscar Hutchinson in the show

We last saw Oscar back in season five when crime boss Elijah Stone was placed in the neighboring cell after being sent to prison. The episode ended on an ominous note when Elijah asked Oscar if he had any good revenge stories, implying a potential alliance between the pair to take revenge on the LAPD for sending them both down.

So, what can fans expect from the 100th episode?

The logline teases: "The team comes together to celebrate John and Bailey’s wedding; meanwhile, Celina discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy and Tim’s relationship is put to the test."

© Disney/Raymond Liu The show celebrates its 100th episode on Tuesday

Filming for the special episode wrapped in December last year. Producer Alexi Hawley teased the instalment on social media, writing: "That's a wrap on Episode 100. The most fun I've ever had on set making, quite possibly, the best Rookie episode ever. Can't wait for everyone to see it in the New Year."

The Rookie airs on Tuesday nights on ABC at 9/8c and is available to stream on Hulu.