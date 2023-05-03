Firefly Lane recently released the second part of season two on Netflix and fans have wasted no time in getting stuck into the new episodes of the heartwarming drama.

The show, which is based on the novels written by Kristin Hannah, stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as childhood friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey who have faced many ups and downs throughout their 30-year bond.

WATCH: The official trailer for Firefly Lane season two part two

Viewers were thrilled when series two released more episodes, but it's bittersweet because the new release marks the end of show completely as bosses on the show have said it won't return for a third season. So why won't there be more episodes? We've investigated…

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Firefly Lane season two.

Why is Firefly Lane not returning for season three?

Firefly Lane will not return for a third season. But fans don't need to plan a protest about Netflix canceling the drama series, as the showrunner Maggie Friedman confirmed that the story has reached its natural end. As mentioned, the show is based on Kristen Hannah's book of the same name and its sequel Fly Away which detail Kate's terminal cancer diagnosis, her subsequent death, and the devastating effect that this has on her family and Tully.

Maggie explained in an interview that season two was given an extended run to give the story a big send-off. "Originally, season two was just going to be ten episodes," she began, adding: "But I was talking to one of the Netflix executives show and said, 'I know where the end of the story is. I just want to make sure that we get there and don't end on a cliffhanger and then something happens and we don't complete it.' I wanted to make sure that I got to tell the full story."

What is Firefly Lane season two about?

Season two initially focused on the major fallout between Kate and Tully and how the friends dealt with what was thrown at them. But it was Kate's cancer diagnosis that shifted things between the pair. The second part of the final series looks equally emotional and sees the pair face more ups and downs away in their friendship.

As mentioned, season two of Firefly Lane focuses on Kate's devastating cancer diagnosis and finding out that its terminal. Upon finding out about her best friend's deteriorating health, she rushes to be by her side and mend the previous rift they faced earlier in the show's story.

Although Kate's death is a devastating turn of events of viewers, fans are left knowing that the pair managed to recover from their fallout and rebuilt their friendship in time before saying their final goodbyes.

How are fans reacting to Firefly Lane season two?

Fans have been taking to social media to give their verdict on the new episodes and many are, unsurprisingly, devastated by emotional plot. "OMG! #FireflyLane was the best show. Not going to lie, I absolutely bawled watching final episode," said one fan.

A second tweeted: "#FireflyLane ended in zee best way. Stellar writing and incredible performances all around," as a third wrote: "An emotional but beautiful ending. #FireflyLane."

