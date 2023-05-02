The Diplomat fans express concern after Netflix confirms future of the show

The Diplomat fans have been reacting to the news that Netflix has renewed the political drama for a second season. The show, which stars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell in the leading roles, has proved very popular among viewers and almost immediately found itself in the number one spot of trending shows when it landed in April.

But it seems that although many are thrilled that The Diplomat will return with more episodes in the future, fans have a few concerns. Taking to social media, many are worried about what season two has in store following the season one finale's huge cliffhanger.

WATCH: The official trailer for The Diplomat on Netflix

One person tweeted: "I hope season two won't be a cliffhanger because I can't do this again for a season three. I grew white hair in the past week thinking about this." A second agreed, sharing their concern about how long they'd have to wait to see the aftermath of episode eight: "Yeah but how long do we have to wait?! That was quite the cliffhanger."

A third said: "Can they release season two already because what was that cliffhanger?? Will she become VP, is he dead? Is this it the PM or that reporter? What about the SoS?" A fourth meanwhile tweeted: "#TheDiplomat that cliffhanger?! I can't remember the last time I was this emotionally invested."

Netflix has confirmed season two of The Diplomat

Netflix only announced the renewal news on Monday, so its unlikely that we'll hear further detail on a release date or plot for the second season. Jinny Howe, the streaming giant's vice president of drama, said in a statement: "Fans around the world are loving every minute of The Diplomat's gripping and propulsive drama, and embracing Keri Russell's powerful performance as Kate Wyler.

© Netflix The Diplomat stars Keri Russell in the leading role

"After that jaw-dropping cliffhanger, we can't wait for them to see what the amazing visionary team of Debora Cahn, Janice Williams and Keri Russell have in store for Season two." For those who are yet to tune in, The Diplomat follows Kate Wyler, a US-based diplomat who moves her life across the pond for a high-profile role at the heart of the UK government during an international crisis.

© Netflix Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

Upon doing so, however, Kate finds herself juggling her intense job in a role on the international stage, all the while trying to survive her marriage to her husband Hal, also an esteemed political figure, who is played by Rufus Sewell. The cast also includes big names such as Rory Kinnear, David Gyasi, Ato Essandoh and Michael McKean.

