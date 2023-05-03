Jimmy Fallon called out by staff member over writer's strike

A crew member of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has called out the TV host after he failed to show up for a meeting about the writers' strike, despite claiming that he wholeheartedly supports them.

Sarah Kobos, a senior picture research coordinator on the show, shared a clip of Jimmy sharing his support for the strike on Twitter, adding: "He wasn’t even at the meeting this morning to tell us we won’t get paid after this week. @jimmyfallon please support your staff. Had fun bowling with ya last week, but a fun party won’t pay my rent."

Speaking to Variety, Jimmy said: "I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers, I support them all of the way. They gotta have a fair contract and they've got a lot of stuff to iron out and hopefully they get it done."

Replying to the post, one person wrote: "Good for you for calling it out Sarah," while another said: "I also support the writers strike, but I don’t really think you can reasonably expect to go on strike and have the star of your show pay you anyways. This looks like he’s supportive to me."

Jimmy has said that he supports the strike

A third person added: "Didn't he just say he would support the strike? You do know when you strike you don't get paid? My dad was a Teamster and my family went through two strikes. That's the name of the game. To expect the company continue to pay your salary during the strike is ridiculous."

Others Twitter users were quick to point out that Conen O'Brien paid his staff during the strike, with a former employee writing: "I was a costume assistant during this time. Before the strike, Conan and the writers came to all the interns and assistants and explained what scabbing was and how he wasn't going to ask anybody to do it."

The writers are going on strike in a dispute over fair pay. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) called on their members to head to the picket lines after failing to reach a new contract deal with the studios.

© Getty Images Jimmy Fallon hosts 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon' at Rockefeller Center

In a statement, they said: "The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."

The late-night shows will feel the instant effects of the strike, with Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, among those expected to go dark.

