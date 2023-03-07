Jimmy Fallon opens the doors into his country retreat - and it looks like a hotel The That's My Jam host has a beautiful family home in the Hamptons

Jimmy Fallon's homes are never boring - and his Hamptons mansion is on another level!

The famous chat show host gave fans a glimpse inside his family home this week ahead of the brand new series of That's My Jam, which premiers on Tuesday night.

In the cute video below, the dad-of-two's pet dog Gary does a trick while he promoting the new series from his lounge.

VIDEO: Take a peek inside Jimmy Fallon's impressive home in the Hamptons

Loading the player...

A roaring fire is seen in the background, while wood-panelled walls give it a rustic feel, along with vintage rugs and plush velvet couches.

The Tonight Show host's home has many quirky features, and even resembles a theme park in one of the many rooms - something his two young daughters adore.

MORE: Jimmy Fallon stirs the pot with hilarious on-air arguement

SEE: 12 outrageous celebrity home features you won't believe

The house - located in Sagaponack, hidden in the Hamptons - has an indoor tunnel slide to get from one floor to the other.

What's more, Jimmy revealed that the slide comes in quite handy when it comes to the household chores too.

Jimmy Fallon posing outside his beautiful home with daughters Franny and Winnie

He previously told his viewers that his wife Nancy Juvonen often goes down the slide with a handful of laundry in tow.

The property also boasts a games room and indoor gym, as well as a playroom with a jumbo popcorn machine, a grand piano and a giant flat-screen TV. It has six bedroom and five-and-a-half bathrooms and is located by the beach and sits on an impressive two acres.

ALSO POPULAR: Sarah Ferguson gives surprising response when asked about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

MORE: Tyler Perry's epic $18m LA mansion Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fled to - inside

There is also farmhouse with two cottages, two barns and an apple orchard on site.

Jimmy with his wife Nancy Juvonen

Nancy previously opened up about his home – in particular the slide in the house – during an interview with Distractify. "The slide is in an old barn, and the only thing I knew that we wanted to do with the barn was put a slide in the middle of it," she said.

Jimmy lives with his wife and their daughters Frances (Franny), eight, and Winnie, nine.

The pair previously opened up about the secret to their long-lasting marriage, with Nancy saying: "I think keep your sense of humor. And I think keep some independence. Neither of you should be so reliant on the other."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.