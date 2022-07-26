Joseph Quinn talks returning to Stranger Things for season five

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has opened up about his potential return to the hit sci-fi show, admitting that he wasn't sure if he would be back despite his character's fate in season four, volume two.

Chatting on The Tonight Show, the star revealed that he had been detained at customs which led to the immigration officers quizzing him about the series.

He explained: "I was held up at immigration yesterday… and I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon. And I was waiting for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, 'What are you doing in the United States, Sir?'

"I said, I'm actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. And he didn't believe me. And one of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me and said: 'Leave Eddie alone!'

"And then he said, 'It's Eddie from Stranger Things' and he was like, 'You're Eddie Munson?… Do you come back next season?' I was like, 'I don't know'… and he said, 'You better' and gave me my passport."

The actor plays Eddie in the hit series and his character left fans devastated after he was killed off while helping the gang to destroy Vecna.

Stranger Things star Joseph pictured in character

Joseph has become an instant show favourite – but his co-star Maya Hawke has opened up about the downside of allowing him to return from the dead.

Chatting to NME, she explained: "I feel like we can't keep killing people and bringing them back to life – the same fans would be so annoyed!

"But I would love them to find a way to have Eddie's ghost in the mix, just because Joe Quinn is such an awesome guy. He's so much fun to have on set and such a great actor."

