Jimmy Fallon's show to face difficult shut down this week impacting TV host – and he's not the only one

Jimmy Fallon's talk show is set to go dark this week, effective immediately, after a massive Writers Guild of America strike.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be joined by other late night talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

After the writers agreed to the strike, according to Deadline, the decision was quickly implemented for the shows, which will go dark starting Tuesday night and air reruns instead.

The decision will extend to weekly shows as well, such as Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, although a decision on Saturday Night Live is yet to be made.

The strike took effect in the wee hours of Tuesday after negotiations between the Writers Guild and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) fell through with regards to new contracts, the first strike since the 100 day walkout in 2007-08.

© Getty Images Jimmy Kimmel Live! is among the many late night shows going dark this week

"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal – and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains – the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the WGA said in a message sent directly to members as per Deadline.

"We must now exert the maximum leverage possible to get a fair contract by withholding our labor," the guild leadership added. "Members of the Negotiating Committee, Board and Council will be out with you on the picket lines."

Seth Meyers stated on Late Night: "I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon and then I have the pleasure of coming out here.

© Getty Images The Writers Guild of America has gone on strike, their most significant since 2007-08

"No one is entitled to a job in show business. But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it's a very reasonable demand that's being set out by the guild. And I support those demands."

