Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon recall their awkward 'first date' in hilarious throwback video The most hilarious "what if" moment

Oh, what could have been! Though Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon have both been happily married and with children for years, to Keith Urban since 2006 and to Nancy Juvonen since 2007, respectively, their happy ending was almost together.

Fans of the two love to look back at a viral video from 2015, in which Nicole, as a guest of Jimmy's The Tonight Show, reveals to the host she had a crush on him.

Thanks to TikTok, the video recently regained traction once more, and it never fails to make fans laugh, and think, "what if?"

The realization that they almost could have dated it came when they were recalling having first met.

"I don't know if you remember this, but we've met before," Jimmy said, to which the actress teased: "Oh, I remember…"

The two maintain they have different versions of the story, with the father-of-two finding his own quite embarrassing. He recalled walking around New York City when a friend called him up to tell him Nicole was with him and was hoping to meet him.

Talk about a missed opportunity!

As he continues to ramble on, the Nine Perfect Strangers lead totally stops him in his tracks when she confesses: "I just remember I liked you," and as he becomes visibly shocked and flustered over her admission, she jokes: "Not now, I'm married now."

Still, he can't help but repeatedly exclaim: "Wait what?! What?! What are you talking about?!" plus: "Did I date Nicole Kidman?! Did we go on a date?"

The two later maintained they had made a great choice when it came to both of their spouses

The shock and embarrassment did not stop coming for the poor comedian, as the mother-of-four recalled him barely paying attention to her when she finally came over.

Years later, fans still rave about the hilarious on-air revelation, and have taken to social media to write: "Whenever I feel bad about my past choices I come here and laugh at Jimmy," and: "Honestly, I've come back to watch this multiple times because it's SO FUNNY. They're the perfect example of a missed opportunity.," as well as: "She casually mentions that she liked him and expects the conversation to go on as if nothing had happened while Jimmy is having a heart attack."

