Call the Midwife's Helen George shares season 13 update - see photo

Helen George has confirmed she has begun filming for series 13 of Call the Midwife. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the actress – who plays nurse Trixie in the popular BBC period drama – shared a selfie of herself in full costume.

Alongside the exciting snapshot, the 38-year-old simply wrote: "S13 @callthemidwife.official." She was dressed in her nurse uniform, rocking a demure bob hairstyle with a sweeping fringe.

The exciting post comes shortly after show bosses revealed that shooting had commenced. The official social media account uploaded a photo showing actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apison in costume, along with the message: "BREAKING!! It's official - Call the Midwife has begun filming for Series 13!!

"We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning Series 13 with the opening scene!!

"Actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion were on hand to pose for our traditional clapperboard shot, while the marvellous Daniel Laurie (Reggie, pictured) was waiting in the wings to begin his year's work with the family."

The actress, who has played Trixie Franklin on the show since it first premiered back in 2012, expressed her worries about being written out of the show, admitting "you never know" what might happen.

During a recent live Q&A with Radio Times, the mum-of-two said: "You never have complete control. Absolutely, it's a genuine fear. You never know. And they might just come to a point where they think, 'Do you know what, we've got nothing more to say about your character. There's nothing left to do with you. So you're off.' It happens."

Helen's admission came just days after the dramatic series 12 finale, which saw Trixie and Matthew tie the knot. Helen - whose partner is former Call the Midwife star Jack Ashton - celebrated the final episode with a post to Instagram. Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps, she wrote: "My cup runneth over. What an amazing 12 years and counting."

Since wrapping up series 12, Helen has been touring the UK with her new theatre show, The King and I, for which she has been receiving rave reviews on tour. Last month, it was announced that the smash-hit musical sensation is set to return next year following its current sold-out UK tour.

Of the announcement, Helen said: "I am so delighted to continue to play the formidable Anna Leonowens in this incredible production of The King and I. "I have really enjoyed playing such an incredibly strong character whilst on tour, but to play her on the West End stage is an honour."

The actress has appeared in the period drama since series one

Set in 1860s Bangkok, The King and I tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

The King and I is a sumptuous, timeless romance from the golden age of musicals, adored by the public and critics alike – and boasting one of the finest scores ever written, including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance.

